Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two juveniles use stolen van to smash into sporting goods store, police say

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection to a burglary Saturday.

NPD said the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Bowie’s Outfitters on Highway 61.

Once they arrived, officers said they saw a white van in front of the business.

Witnesses said they saw someone get out of the van and appear to be looking out for the driver.

After a minute or two, the driver put the van in gear and drove into the front of the building knocking down the glass wall. The van then reversed and two people entered the store for a short period of time, then left on foot.

An off-duty Adams County Deputy contacted dispatch about two young males walking down Col. John Pitchford flagging for a ride.

Investigators patrolled the area and located two individuals who were still wearing the clothing observed in the video footage from the store. The van used had been stolen in Natchez on January 2, 2023.

Both juveniles were transported to the city’s juvenile detention center, charged with felony malicious mischief, burglary of a business, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to its website, the locally-owned store sells all things hunting, fishing, firearms, and archery.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Adrian Scott Taylor
Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, January 17
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: showers to sun Tuesday; storm risk returns late Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: showers to sun Tuesday; storm risk late Wednesday
Future plans for the zoo include bringing back the train and adding a playground in Livingston...
ZAPP holds rally asking for support and attendance at Jackson Zoo