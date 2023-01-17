Two juveniles use stolen van to smash into sporting goods store, police say

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection to a burglary Saturday.

NPD said the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Bowie’s Outfitters on Highway 61.

Once they arrived, officers said they saw a white van in front of the business.

Witnesses said they saw someone get out of the van and appear to be looking out for the driver.

After a minute or two, the driver put the van in gear and drove into the front of the building knocking down the glass wall. The van then reversed and two people entered the store for a short period of time, then left on foot.

An off-duty Adams County Deputy contacted dispatch about two young males walking down Col. John Pitchford flagging for a ride.

Investigators patrolled the area and located two individuals who were still wearing the clothing observed in the video footage from the store. The van used had been stolen in Natchez on January 2, 2023.

Both juveniles were transported to the city’s juvenile detention center, charged with felony malicious mischief, burglary of a business, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to its website, the locally-owned store sells all things hunting, fishing, firearms, and archery.

