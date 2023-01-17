Things To Know Tuesday, January 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson holds peace march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday, dozens of Jackson residents joined together for a peace march down Medgar Evers Boulevard Sunday afternoon. Almost 57 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marched the streets of Jackson to fight back against oppression during the civil rights movement. “We are the dream and I march because of him,” march participant Pamela Bedford-Gipson said. “Martin Luther King left a legacy of change. And to bring change, you got to come together in unity,” President of the Better Men Society, Christopher Cooper, said. The march started outside Medgar Evers’ home in West Jackson and ended at the Medgar Evers Library. Marchers made sure their voices were heard by chanting: “Guns down. Stop the violence”, “We need unity, we need peace. Where’s the love in Jackson’s streets?” and “What do we want? PEACE!”

2. Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram

A water main break in Byram is impacting several businesses and a hospital, forcing the organizations to close Monday. According to the city of Byram’s mayor, Richard White, the water main break is located on Siwell Road. Mayor White says several businesses, including Chic-Fil-A, Raising Canes, and Baptist Medical were forced to close due to the water main break. Because of the closures, he says it has hurt the city economically. This is the ninth time this pipe specifically has burst.

3. Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase. The pursuit ended near Terry Road and McClure Road in Jackson. MPDS says the driver as well as the occupants in the car will be charged with felony fleeing upon apprehension. The identities of the driver and the occupants are unknown at this time. Additional charges are anticipated for the people. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

