Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 bloodhound who died unexpectedly

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.(Fayette County Sheriff's Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in West Virginia is mourning one of its beloved K-9 officers who died unexpectedly.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Waeylin experienced a stomach disorder and was rushed to a veterinarian’s office, where he underwent emergency surgery. Waeylin survived the surgery but died shortly after.

Waeylin specialized in tracking. Whenever the sheriff’s office responded to a crime scene where the suspect was unknown and had fled from the area, Waeylin was often called to respond.

Waeylin tracked down suspects in arson cases, burglaries and more. He also helped in many missing person cases.

“Waeylin’s death is a tragic loss to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Fayette County, but especially to Waeylin’s handler and partner, Corporal Ryan Fox,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley. “We are sincerely appreciative of the support shown to our K-9 Unit by the citizens of Fayette County over the past several years. We will all greatly miss Waeylin.”

The sheriff’s office said Waeylin was also a great public relations deputy. With his big nose, huge floppy ears and gentle demeanor, he was an instant hit with everyone he met, especially young children.

“Waeylin was like part of my family,” said Corporal Ryan Fox. “When we weren’t out working, Waeylin would be playing or just hanging out with me. We were buddies and it was nice to have someone to talk to. He never talked back of course, but I swear he understood everything I said to him.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Adrian Scott Taylor
Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks

Latest News

Housing market still tough for first-time buyers
Housing market still tough for first-time buyers
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Video allegedly shows moments before Nepal plane crash
Housing market still tough for first-time buyers
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Biden welcomes NBA Champion Warriors, pledges support for California