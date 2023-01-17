Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was staying at a hotel in Jackson says he’s been evicted after he was assaulted and robbed on the property.

Elliot Rees said he was being treated like a criminal by management for the InTown Suites on Interstate 55 prior to calling Jackson police.

What started out as just a man asking for money, turned into someone Rees said sent him to the hospital.

“A guy walks up to me and he said, ‘Hey, can I have $20? You know, because my family and I are about to get kicked out of this hotel. I needed money for a room.’ or something. And I said, Man, I’m struggling to I don’t have 20 to give you. And he said, Well, if I get somebody to cash app you $20. Would you give me the $20? And I said, Yeah, I can do that for you,” Rees explained.

However, Rees said when the payment wouldn’t go through for over an hour, he apologized and began to walk away.

“I said, ‘Man, it’s not gonna go through, I apologize. But I’m gonna go ahead and head back up to a room.’ He said ‘no, you’re gonna give me $20,’ Rees said. “That’s when he pushed me and I fell backward into the staircase. He grabbed my throat and he beat my face against the staircase there, one of the steps of the stairs, and it busted my lip from here to here, gave me a black eye.”

Monday, staff at the hotel told 3 on your side that video surveillance proved that Rees had been attacked, and robbed and that Rees had called Jackson Police after regaining consciousness.

However, Rees said just two days later, he got a knock on his hotel door.

“Management, another guy, and like securities, they’re standing there. And they said that we had 30 minutes to get out of the room. And I asked why. And they said that, because the police were called there, I guess, they can’t have the police being there,” Rees said.

Now, Rees has had to find a new place to stay - without receiving a refund for the room that he had already paid for.

“I know the difference between right and wrong and it just felt wrong. I’m the victim here. But I’m the one getting kicked out here,” Rees said.

WLBT reached out to hotel management for a statement about Rees’ claims regarding the eviction and denial of a refund. However, they have yet to get back with an answer.

Rees said Jackson Police officers told him that they have leads on who mugged him.

