Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.

The pursuit ended near Terry Road and McClure Road in Jackson.

MPDS says the driver as well as the occupants in the car will be charged with felony fleeing upon apprehension.

The identities of the driver and the occupants are unknown at this time.

Additional charges are anticipated for the people. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

