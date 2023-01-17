Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.

The pursuit ended near Terry Road and McClure Road in Jackson.

MPDS says the driver as well as the occupants in the car will be charged with felony fleeing upon apprehension.

The identities of the driver and the occupants are unknown at this time.

Additional charges are anticipated for the people. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
Police: Both victims dead after shooting at Jackson gas station
Adrian Scott Taylor
Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices

Latest News

Future plans for the zoo include bringing back the train and adding a playground in Livingston...
ZAPP holds rally asking for support and attendance at Jackson Zoo
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
WLBT at 10p
Volunteers honor MLK and Ineva May Pittman, cleaning park during day of service
Volunteers honor MLK and Ineva May Pittman, cleaning park during day of service