No repair date in sight for South Gallatin Street flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may look like recent flooding at the South Gallatin Street underpass, but 3 On Your Side learned it’s actually rainwater from weeks ago that still hasn’t drained.

City Engineer Robert Lee told WLBT that he has known about the flooding for a few weeks now.

He says it is caused by a clogged pipe. Lee says that the truck that the city needs to fix this issue is currently being repaired.

Lee could not tell us when it would be resolved.

