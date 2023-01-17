Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

No repair date in sight for South Gallatin Street flooding

Flooding caused by a clogged drain along South Gallatin street has left drivers frustrated for weeks.(WLBT)
By Morgan Harris
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may look like recent flooding at the South Gallatin Street underpass, but 3 On Your Side learned it’s actually rainwater from weeks ago that still hasn’t drained.

City Engineer Robert Lee told WLBT that he has known about the flooding for a few weeks now.

He says it is caused by a clogged pipe. Lee says that the truck that the city needs to fix this issue is currently being repaired.

Lee could not tell us when it would be resolved.

