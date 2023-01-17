MBI, local officials investigating after bone found inside boot near Issaquena dam

ISSAQUENA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are investigating after a bone was found inside of a boot in Issaquena County.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, someone called 911 on Monday to report a bone being found inside a boot near the Steele Bayou.

The call came through to Warren County deputies, so they initially responded. However, the area that the bone was found is actually Issaquena County.

Issaquena County deputies requested assistance from Warren County and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The remains have been sent to the State Crime Lab to determine if the bone is human. The bone, the sheriff said, had been there for some time.

Varying levels of the dam have been under water at some point.

