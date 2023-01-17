Legislation could block proposal to charge customers for water based on property values

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers appear to be taking a look at plans to change Jackson’s water rate structure, as evidenced by a bill introduced this week that could prohibit the city’s third-party water manager from charging customers based on the value of their homes.

On Monday, Rep. Shanda Yates filed a bill that would amend state law to prohibit water bills from being “unreasonably preferential, prejudicial or discriminatory” and that rates “shall be calculated in equitable proportion to the services and benefits issued.”

The bill comes weeks after Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said he would like to implement a rate structure based on the assessed value of customers’ homes.

The structure, in enacted, would replace the city’s current rate structure, which charges customers a flat rate for every 748 gallons of water used.

Yates was prompted to look into the measure after hearing from several of her constituents. Yates represents Northeast Jackson, an area that could be disproportionately impacted by Henifin’s proposal.

“I don’t hear from my constituents about a lot of things, but there was a huge initial outcry about this particular issue, and, so I told them, that I would look into it and see what, if anything, could be done,” she said.

Yates represents Northeast Jackson, which has some of the most valuable properties in the city. Ratepayers there could face higher bills as a result of Henifin’s proposal.

The deadline to file legislation was January 16. The measure has been placed in the House Public Utilities Committee.

Yates says the measure is a starting point to see what the state can do to prevent property value-based billing from being implemented and said it could be changed during the legislative process.

“It’s not an unfairness argument. It’s simply more so this has never been done before,” she said. “How is this really going to work? Have all the issues been fleshed out? It’s more of a functionality sort of thing, and I do have a lot of questions. And I’ve asked those questions to Mr. Henifin, and he’s admitted he doesn’t have an answer for all these things yet.”

“It’d be an issue of Jackson potentially being a guinea pig with this type of billing system in the midst of all the other water issues that we’re having.”

Jackson has faced numerous water challenges in recent months. In August, the city’s main treatment plant shut down, prompting a temporary state takeover. In December, the system shut down again around Christmas, due to days of sub-freezing weather.

Henifin, who was appointed third-party over Jackson’s water system as part of a federal court order, recommended a property value-based billing as one of several steps to address Jackson’s ongoing water issues, in particular, those in the billing department.

He argues that the idea would be more equitable and would take the burden of higher water bills off poorer residents. He also told WLBT that he envisions a structure where bills would be no more than two percent of a person’s assessed property value and that rates would be capped to ensure that no customers would have artificially high statements.

The plan would also bypass Jackson’s “faulty” billing system, which court records say has “contributed to poor maintenance, limited capital improvements, and ultimately, system failures.”

Even so, Yates says the idea isn’t sitting well with a lot of people. “I think before we change something like this so drastically, it needs to be very well thought out, very well executed, and not just done very quickly,” she said. “It’s going to cause more problems than it may potentially fix.”

Under the stipulated court order, Henifin has the ability to raise water rates in certain cases. However, Yates doesn’t believe the measure gives him the ability to change how water can be billed.

“He definitely has the ability to raise or lower rates. I don’t think anybody disputes that,” she said. “The issue is whether or not he can completely change the rates scale or system by which the rates are determined... As far as I’ve read it, the order that he’s working under does not give him the authority to do that.”

According to a copy of the stipulated order, the third-party manager is required to develop within 60 days of the court order’s effective date, a financial management plan to address short, medium, and long-term needs for the water system and water sewer billing system.

That plan “may include suggested rate structure changes or alternative governance options, including the mechanism for assessing customers for water and sewer usage and appropriate accompanying rates,” the court order states.

Yates says her legislation would not prohibit Henifin from raising rates, assuming it passed. “He would still very much have the ability to raise rates or lower rates, he would just have to do it based on usage.”

Henifin was not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.