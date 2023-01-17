Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Former Ole Miss player and alleged accomplice given $100K bond following kidnapping charges

(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates
(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates(Ridgeland Police Department)
By Joseph Doehring and WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and NFL player, as well as his alleged accomplice, have been given a $100,000 bond following kidnapping charges stemming from an incident last week.

At a court hearing on Tuesday, Jerrell Powe, who lives in Mississippi, and Gavin Bates of California were ordered to turn in their passports with both waiving their preliminary hearings. Powe and Bates have been formally charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to police, the incident began in Laurel, Mississippi, on Thursday and ended in Ridgeland when their alleged victim was able to contact police, telling officers he was kidnapped “against his will” and was “forced to withdraw money” at a bank.

After their court appearance, WLBT spoke with a former work associate of Powe’s who told our reporter that the whole thing was a “scam.”

