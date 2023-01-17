First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warmer temperatures have returned along with showers & windy weather tonight. Lows will be near 60 or in the 60s. Things may clear up a little bit Tuesday after morning clouds & drizzle. Highs will reach the 70s. A stronger storm system will enter the mix Wednesday and Wednesday night. Wednesday will be partly sunny, breezy and warm with highs between 75 and 80. Storms may flirt with severe limits at times, but especially north and west of the Natchez Trace Wednesday night. As the front moves through Thursday morning, the severe threat will quickly die off during the early morning hours. Cooler weather will settle in for the rest of the week and weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s. Another round of rain is possible this coming weekend, but severe weather appears unlikely. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.