Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warmer temperatures have returned along with showers & windy weather tonight.  Lows will be near 60 or in the 60s.  Things may clear up a little bit Tuesday after morning clouds & drizzle.  Highs will reach the 70s.  A stronger storm system will enter the mix Wednesday and Wednesday night.  Wednesday will be partly sunny, breezy and warm with highs between 75 and 80.  Storms may flirt with severe limits at times, but especially north and west of the Natchez Trace Wednesday night.  As the front moves through Thursday morning, the severe threat will quickly die off during the early morning hours.  Cooler weather will settle in for the rest of the week and weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s.  Another round of rain is possible this coming weekend, but severe weather appears unlikely.  The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
Police: Both victims dead after shooting at Jackson gas station
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Adrian Scott Taylor
Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation
Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another

Latest News

Unsettled through mid-week
First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled conditions expected through mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances
First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled early week; storm risk by late Wednesday
Severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and night!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast