First Alert Forecast: storm risk to emerge into Wednesday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While a few spotty showers could linger around early this afternoon, mainly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will run well above average across central Mississippi in the middle 70s as sun breaks through the clouds. We’ll stay on the mild side during the overnight hours with low temperatures only cooling down to the lower 60s as clouds increase overhead.

Wednesday’s forecast will also feature a spring-like warmth with near record breaking high temperatures. We should efficiently rise to the middle and upper 70s by tomorrow afternoon with south winds gusting as high as 30 MPH ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area into Wednesday evening/night as it tracks eastward. Some of the storms along the line could potentially be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, and a tornado risk. This will be a fairly quick moving system and should be out by 1-2 AM.

Our weather will turn drier and a tad cooler in the wake of the cold front for the rest of the work week. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be more so in the 60s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Opportunities for rain should hold off until this weekend where a low-pressure system will ride along the Gulf Coastline.

