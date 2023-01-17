Careers
First Alert Forecast: showers to sun Tuesday; storm risk returns late Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST
TUESDAY: Scattered showers will impact the morning commute – though, most areas will trend drier and brighter through the day as a boundary moves past. Warm breezes will continue through the day – from the morning 50s and 60s, we’ll make a leap toward the middle and upper 70s. Clouds will begin to thicken again overnight with a few passing showers again with lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds will tend to break for sunshine peeks through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will surge well into the 70s, rivaling record highs. Winds will turn aggressive at times – gusting 30-40 mph, pushing moisture in ahead of our next weather maker. A risk for strong storms will emerge after sunset as a squall line makes quick progress across region. Our main time frame for storms will be between 7 PM Wednesday – 2 AM Thursday and could feature strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado risk. We’ll continue to monitor this risk – but storms should be out before sunrise Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday trends sunnier and cooler with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Friday. We’ll stay dry Friday ahead of an unsettled weekend with periods of rain as an area of low pressure lifts north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Expect rain chance to gradually increase Saturday afternoon into Sunday before clearing into early next week. Highs will stay closer to normal for this time of year - in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, near 60 by Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

