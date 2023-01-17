First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We will begin to see clouds build back across the region into tonight, which will keep temperatures on the warmer side. Expect overnight lows temperatures to bottom out in the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Wednesday’s forecast will also feature a spring-like warmth with near-record breaking high temperatures. We should efficiently rise to the middle and upper 70s by tomorrow afternoon with south winds gusting as high as 30 MPH ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area into Wednesday evening/night as it tracks eastward. Some of the storms along the line could potentially be strong too severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, and a tornado risk. This will be a fairly quick moving system and should be out by 1-2 AM. Our weather will turn drier and a tad cooler in the wake of the cold front for the rest of the work week. Highs on both Thursday and Friday will be more so in the 60s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Opportunities for rain should hold off until this weekend where a low-pressure system will ride along the Gulf Coastline.

