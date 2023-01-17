Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram

Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram
Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram(City of Marshall)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A water main break in Byram is impacting several businesses and a hospital, forcing the organizations to close Monday.

According to the city of Byram’s mayor, Richard White, the water main break is located on Siwell Road.

Mayor White says several businesses, including Chic-Fil-A, Raising Canes, and Baptist Medical were forced to close due to the water main break.

Because of the closures, he says it has hurt the city economically.

This is the ninth time this pipe specifically has burst.

Mayor White said crews should have the disruption fixed by Monday night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
Police: Both victims dead after shooting at Jackson gas station
Adrian Scott Taylor
Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices

Latest News

Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
WLBT's very own Ashley Garner served as grand marshal of " I Remember Martin" parade organized...
City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade