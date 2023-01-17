Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A water main break in Byram is impacting several businesses and a hospital, forcing the organizations to close Monday.

According to the city of Byram’s mayor, Richard White, the water main break is located on Siwell Road.

Mayor White says several businesses, including Chic-Fil-A, Raising Canes, and Baptist Medical were forced to close due to the water main break.

Because of the closures, he says it has hurt the city economically.

This is the ninth time this pipe specifically has burst.

Mayor White said crews should have the disruption fixed by Monday night.

