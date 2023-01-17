1 man killed, another injured following drive-by shooting in Walthall Co.

WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man was killed and another man was injured following a drive-by shooting in Walthall County.

The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred on Sims Thornhill Road in Tylertown.

Travis Amar Williams, 25, and Javon Lamonte Carpenter, 23, were on a side by side when another vehicle drove up and shot them.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williams was taken to Forrest General by ambulance. Carpenter was airlifted to Forrest General but died upon arrival.

A witness says they saw a navy four-door Sedan speeding away from the scene.

If you have any information, please contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 876-3481.

