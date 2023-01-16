Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man was arrested for online solicitation on Sunday.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult chatting online with what he believed to be a child.

CPSO says Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, was using a false name and age-regressed photos of himself to conceal his real identity. According to the sheriff’s office, Taylor would take on a “father-daughter” role during conversations.

While pretending to be the “daughter,” he would engage in detailed conversations about sexual activity that had supposedly occurred between the two. CPSO says he would then communicate as the “father” from a different phone number and have conversations of a sexual nature.

A press release says that Taylor would ask for lewd photos and discussed meeting to take the child shopping.

Detectives with CPSO made contact with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that Taylor lived alone in Brandon and didn’t have a daughter.

RCSO arrested Taylor on January 15 without incident. He is being charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

