Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation

Adrian Scott Taylor
Adrian Scott Taylor(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man was arrested for online solicitation on Sunday.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult chatting online with what he believed to be a child.

CPSO says Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, was using a false name and age-regressed photos of himself to conceal his real identity. According to the sheriff’s office, Taylor would take on a “father-daughter” role during conversations.

While pretending to be the “daughter,” he would engage in detailed conversations about sexual activity that had supposedly occurred between the two. CPSO says he would then communicate as the “father” from a different phone number and have conversations of a sexual nature.

A press release says that Taylor would ask for lewd photos and discussed meeting to take the child shopping.

Detectives with CPSO made contact with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that Taylor lived alone in Brandon and didn’t have a daughter.

RCSO arrested Taylor on January 15 without incident. He is being charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
Police: Both victims dead after shooting at Jackson gas station
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances
First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled early week; storm risk by late Wednesday
Jackson holds peace march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Jackson holds peace march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.