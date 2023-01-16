Meridian/Lauderdale NAACP Honors Dr. King’s Legacy

(WTOK - Meridian)

A packed house was on hand Monday morning for the 38th annual NAACP Memorial Breakfast in Meridian held this year at the DRL Community Center in North Hills.

The festivities included hymns, testimonies and officer installation of the Meridian/Lauderdale Chapter of the NAACP. However, the primary focus--to honor and remember the legacy of Dr. King.

“We want to make sure that everyone-- and it doesn’t make a difference of your nationality, sex, creed or color,” said Ramona Sanders, President of the Meridian/Lauderdale Chapter of the NAACP. “Just what the constitution says. Everybody deserves to get the best--the part of the American pie.”

Evangelist Tammy Hughes was the keynote speaker for the event and talked about what the day means to her. “The importance of this day is to reflect and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and to take the things he’s told us about uniting across the racial barriers and coming together for the good of our society.”

“He had a dream for us and we thank God for blessing the people and to love one another,” said Carolos Eason of Meridian. “That’s what we’re trying to tell people in the city now. "

“It’s an every day aspect,” according to Meridian High senior Aniya Hudnall. “The impact that it has on people. I’m just thankful to be a part of it because celebrating it is a dream. It’s something you should do every day and it’s something I most certainly take pride in.”

News 11 anchor Tynisha Jackson served as mistress of ceremonies at Monday’s breakfast.

