Jackson holds peace march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday, dozens of Jackson residents joined together for a peace march down Medgar Evers Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Almost 57 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marched the streets of Jackson to fight back against oppression during the civil rights movement.

“We are the dream and I march because of him,” march participant Pamela Bedford-Gipson said.

“Martin Luther King left a legacy of change. And to bring change, you got to come together in unity,” President of the Better Men Society, Christopher Cooper, said.

The march started outside Medgar Evers’ home in West Jackson and ended at the Medgar Evers Library. Marchers made sure their voices were heard by chanting: “Guns down. Stop the violence”, “We need unity, we need peace. Where’s the love in Jackson’s streets?” and “What do we want? PEACE!”

Just days before Dr. King’s birthday, the capital city saw multiple homicides. And that’s something residents and Councilman Kenneth Stokes are frustrated about.

“That little kid that died, that was shot and hurt and those people that died in their city, they’re black. There’s no KKK killing them, there’s no KKK killing us,” Councilman Stokes explained.

“Our fore-parents would be sad, Dr. Martin Luther King will be rolling over in his grave. Medgar Evers stood right out here and gave his life trying to better, not only who’s managing society, but especially black people. And we just gonna have to come together do more than just march,” march participant David Spicer said.

And that’s exactly why community members marched Sunday; to spark change in the capital city.

“We have to get out and keep doing this to slow these things down because, you know, it’s we’ll do we can do it slowly by the stamp,” march participant Timothy Wayne said.

“We’re going to be consistent in this city. Doing marches and doing stop the violent events and pushing our push to cause a late-night store to be able to keep his dream alive. And not only his dream, but our family, our founder, a better man society who died by bumping the gun violence,” Cooper explained.

