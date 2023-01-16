First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled conditions expected through mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Breezy winds will help temperatures rise to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon under a cloudy sky. There could be a few sprinkles around during the day, but we shouldn’t see much activity on radar over the next few hours. The chance for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be a tad greater during the overnight period as a front approaches from the north. The clouds and potential for rain will keep temperatures on the warm side overnight with lows only dropping to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Most of the rain should clear out by morning to set up a mostly dry Tuesday. Temperatures will run well above average tomorrow afternoon in the middle 70s with the help of wind gusts out of the south around 20 MPH.

High temperatures well in the 70s to near 80 degrees are also in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon ahead of another frontal system. This cold front will bring in more showers and storms to the area, mainly Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some of the storms during this time could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and a spin-up tornado. This line of storms will exit by the time most wake up Thursday morning as skies brighten up in the wake of the front. Our weather should remain quiet for the rest of the week and slightly cooler in the 60s before more rain emerges over the weekend.

