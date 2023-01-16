First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: After a quiet and bright weekend, clouds have rolled back across central and southwest Mississippi to head into an unsettled week ahead. Expect warmer air to infiltrate the area amid a breezy south wind. A few passing showers could affect parades and commemorations but shouldn’t be a full washout. Highs will top out the 60s to near 70. A scattered line of showers and storms will move through overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TUESDAY: While a few showers could still impact the morning commute, most areas will trend drier and brighter through the day as a boundary moves past. Warm breezes will continue through the day – from the morning 50s and 60s, we’ll make a leap toward the middle and upper 70s. Clouds will begin to thicken again overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will hang firm as warm air files northward ahead of our next weather maker that will bring a chance for storms into the forecast. Most of Wednesday will just feature the former with highs well into the 70s with gusts to 30-35 mph. The latter comes after sunset into early hours of Thursday, where a few strong to severe storms could be possible with strong wind, hail and a tornado risk. Storms will tend to exit quickly – moving out prior to sunrise Thursday. Sunshine will return Thursday and most of Friday amid cooler air filtering in. Rain chances look to return through the upcoming weekend.

