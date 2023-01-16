City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held.

Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the parade. Businesses and floats followed celebrating the 94th birthday of the late civil rights activist.

WLBT’s Ashley Garner served as grand marshal of the parade organized by the Communities Working to Unite Youth Organization.

“Dr. King died fighting for equality, and unfortunately, he was unable to see a lot of what we are living right now, which was his dream so it’s important to continue to celebrate not just what he wanted for just African Americans but for all people,” she said.

The parade was followed by a festival filled with food trucks, door prizes, music, and art all centered around uplifting Dr. King’s message and his impact on the nation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.