Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

(WILX)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.

The statement did note that one suspect received injuries during the shooting with police, and was taken to the hospital.

The other suspects, however, did escape and “are believed to be armed and dangerous.”

No officers were injured during the shooting. MBI is assisting in the investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance

Latest News

Stormy weather returns for us Wednesday and early Thursday morning!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Global Teaching Project gives access to students in rural Mississippi areas
Hundreds celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Annual Parade
Global Teaching Project gives access to students in rural Mississippi areas