One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.

The statement did note that one suspect received injuries during the shooting with police, and was taken to the hospital.

The other suspects, however, did escape and “are believed to be armed and dangerous.”

No officers were injured during the shooting. MBI is assisting in the investigation.

