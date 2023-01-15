Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance

Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by JCSD narcotics agents, a little more than a month from his first trafficking charge in December 2022.

In the arrest Wednesday, agents confiscated 78 dosage units of fentanyl from Francis’ home after executing a search warrant, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

In the December raid, 106 dosage units of fentanyl seized from Francis’ home, along with drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle.

Francis had his previous bond revoked and a new bond was set In Jones County Justice Court for $500,000 should he become eligible to bond out.

“Some of these illegal narcotic dealers never learn,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “A trafficking charge is a serious felony, and since it involves fentanyl, a deadly narcotic, it is even more appalling.”

Francis remains in custody in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

