Hundreds celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Annual Parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration here in Jackson. Many visitors who came to today’s parade say they enjoy coming every year to keep King’s memory alive and pass down the history to the generations to come.

Families lined the streets Saturday to see dozens of high school bands and cheerleading squads march and dance to the melodious beats.

All of this is to honor and celebrate the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We have to remember the legacy and where it all started,” Kinnyetta Jones said. “So actually being able to keep the legacy alive and participate in it and those who don’t, educate them so that way they will know about him.”

“We got all kind of energy,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes. “They are so happy, and we just thank everyone for helping us celebrate Dr. King’s birthday.”

The annual parade kicked off at the historic intersection known as ‘freedom corner.’

It is an area where freedom was fought through countless rallies and protests during the civil rights movement.

Local officials and other civil rights activists took part in the festivities, including some of Emmitt Till’s family.

“He has not been forgotten, and the Emmitt Till family is here because we are still seeking justice for the murder of Emmitt Till from 1955,” said Priscilla Sterling. “So to commemorate Martin Luther King, it’s an honor to be here today.”

Dr. Jarrell Briggs, the President of Mississippi Valley State University, served as the grand marshall for this year’s parade.

He says it’s important to remember the sacrifices Dr. King made for our community and those around the world.

“It’s important for all of our generations to understand the impact that Dr. King had on our community, and we have to continue to move that forward and continue to grow and build,” said Dr. Briggs. “So again, it’s really important for us to have events like this to support his memory.”

Councilman Kenneth Stokes says to continue the celebration. There will be a march against violence tomorrow, starting at Medgar Evers’ home and ending at the Medgar Evers Library.

