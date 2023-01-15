First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful bright sunshiny day, though temperatures have been running below normal. A chilly start this morning at 27 degrees. Normal morning low is 36. Most of us saw temperatures near 53 this afternoon, while 57 is the climate normal. Another cool night ahead of us, with some areas dipping to near 30, expect some frost. Increasing clouds on a breezy south wind Sunday will support our temperatures trending upward tomorrow and into next week. Rain chances also trending upward, as a couple of waves of showers and thunderstorms cross the Magnolia State. Rain chances return to the area on Monday, as early as 9 or 10 am. Not very widespread, though, but some isolated storms are possible, becoming more likely in the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is anticipated during this round of showers. By Wednesday, conditions become more favorable for severe weather to occur, ahead of a slow-moving cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a preliminary risk assessment. A slight (1) to marginal (2) risk is anticipated, on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest. But this is several days away, and severity and timing can change. The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor. The front should eventually make it through here on Thursday, dropping temperatures again... but it doesn’t get far. The cold front will stall out along the coast and start making its way back up over us over the weekend as a warm front. That means rainfall next weekend.

