Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Another Chilly and Frosty Night
WLBT Weather
WLBT Weather
By Todd Adams
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful bright sunshiny day, though temperatures have been running below normal.  A chilly start this morning at 27 degrees.  Normal morning low is 36. Most of us saw temperatures near 53 this afternoon, while 57 is the climate normal. Another cool night ahead of us, with some areas dipping to near 30, expect some frost. Increasing clouds on a breezy south wind Sunday will support our temperatures trending upward tomorrow and into next week.  Rain chances also trending upward, as a couple of waves of showers and thunderstorms cross the Magnolia State. Rain chances return to the area on Monday, as early as 9 or 10 am.  Not very widespread, though, but some isolated storms are possible, becoming more likely in the afternoon and evening.  No severe weather is anticipated during this round of showers. By Wednesday, conditions become more favorable for severe weather to occur, ahead of a slow-moving cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a preliminary risk assessment.  A slight (1) to marginal (2) risk is anticipated, on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest. But this is several days away, and severity and timing can change. The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor.  The front should eventually make it through here on Thursday, dropping temperatures again... but it doesn’t get far.  The cold front will stall out along the coast and start making its way back up over us over the weekend as a warm front.  That means rainfall next weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT Weather
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?
Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County

Latest News

Cold and chilly start to our Saturday morning with Highs reaching into the low 50s Saturday....
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead for us, with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. Our mornings hang on to chilly temperatures, and rain returns Monday!
Showers and storms returning for us on the Tuesday of the work week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Gradually warming up over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: chilly today ahead of warmer weather into next week