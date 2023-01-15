First Alert Forecast: Quiet this Sunday, but showers and storms return for us mid-week. We have a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

Another CHILLY morning is on tap for us as temperatures begin near freezing! Today looks a lot like Saturday, but we see our Highs a little warmer today. Highs will range into the low 60s on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds on a breezy south wind Sunday will support our temperatures trending upward tomorrow and into next week.

Stormy weather returns for us Wednesday and early Thursday morning!

This week:

Rain chances return to the area on Monday, as early as 9 or 10 am. Not very widespread, though, but some isolated storms are possible, becoming more likely in the afternoon and evening. Rain is expected to last through Thursday of next week.

We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday evening going into early Thursday morning! All storm modes will be possible! (WLBT)

By Wednesday, conditions become more favorable for severe weather to occur, ahead of a slow-moving cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a preliminary risk assessment. A slight (1) to marginal (2) risk is anticipated,

Highs will be in the lower 70s. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. The severe threat next week looks relatively low, and rainfall amounts are expected to remain near an inch. of rainfall.

This weekend:

Quiet with Highs returning to the upper 50s with some rain chances possible in South Mississippi. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies!

