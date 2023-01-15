First Alert Forecast: Quiet for our Sunday evening, then we’re watching showers develop at the beginning of the week. Then severe storms are possible for Wednesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday evening!

Quiet for us tonight as temperatures begin to drop into the upper 40s overnight and cloud cover returns for us!

Severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and night!

Going into the workweek!

Monday and Tuesday, we hold a chance for main showers during the day and overnight between Monday and Tuesday. Highs during both days’ hang out in the low to middle 70s. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies for both days. Lows will hang around the low 60s.

Wednesday, Highs remain in the middle to upper 70s as another Cold Front begins to push into the area. We hold about a 50% chance of showers and storms to be possible Wednesday evening and night going into early Thursday morning. Some storms could be severe during this period. We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Lows will fall to the middle 50s Wednesday night following the Cold Front.

Thursday and Friday, temperatures begin to drop to the low 60s to upper 50s for Highs throughout South Mississippi. Mostly to partly sunny skies will be the features on both days. Lows will fall back to the low to mid-40s.

Heading into the weekend

Highs remain in the upper 50s with some rain chances possible across the area. Lows will fall to the upper 40s! Partly sunny skies for the features over the weekend!

