Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor, civil rights activist dies in house fire

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil rights activist and the first African American supervisor in Yazoo County has died.

Herman Leach was 85 years old, his family says.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Leach passed away in a Friday night house fire at his home in the Jonestown District of Yazoo City.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started, but Sheriff says nobody else was inside the home.

Leach is described by his family as a trailblazer who paved the way for other African Americans who wanted to hold public office.

That includes his brother Wardell Leach, who served as Yazoo City’s first African American mayor from April 1998 through May 2006.

“Herman was good for the community and good for the people, period,” he said. “He was extremely helpful to the young, the old, males, and females.”

Wardell said Herman served as Yazoo County supervisor for about two decades, ending his career about 3 or 4 years ago.

As a civil rights activist, Wardell said his brother was a major voice for granting African Americans the right to vote.

He also served as a role model for Cynthia Walker, an active member of the Yazoo community.

Walker ran for mayor last year. She said Leach was a major mentor for her and sparked her interest in politics.

“I call him, ‘the godfather of Yazoo’ because he was the voice for the voiceless and the positive change for the Blacks in Yazoo,” Walker said. “Mr. Herman Leach’s legacy is for the people and about the people.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4

Latest News

Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County
Showers and storms returning for us on the Tuesday of the work week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
Large sinkhole in North Jackson creates inconvenience for residents
Large sinkhole in North Jackson creates inconvenience for residents