Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor, civil rights activist dies in house fire

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil rights activist and the first African American supervisor in Yazoo County has died.

Herman Leach was 85 years old, his family says.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Leach passed away in a Friday night house fire at his home in the Jonestown District of Yazoo City.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started, but Sheriff says nobody else was inside the home.

Leach is described by his family as a trailblazer who paved the way for other African Americans who wanted to hold public office.

That includes his brother Wardell Leach, who served as Yazoo City’s first African American mayor from April 1998 through May 2006.

“Herman was good for the community and good for the people, period,” he said. “He was extremely helpful to the young, the old, males, and females.”

Wardell said Herman served as Yazoo County supervisor for about two decades, ending his career about 3 or 4 years ago.

As a civil rights activist, Wardell said his brother was a major voice for granting African Americans the right to vote.

He also served as a role model for Cynthia Walker, an active member of the Yazoo community.

Walker ran for mayor last year. She said Leach was a major mentor for her and sparked her interest in politics.

“I call him, ‘the godfather of Yazoo’ because he was the voice for the voiceless and the positive change for the Blacks in Yazoo,” Walker said. “Mr. Herman Leach’s legacy is for the people and about the people.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.