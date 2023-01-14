One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A two-vehicle crash in Rankin County left one person seriously injured Friday night.

According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on Whitfield Road at the intersection of Greenfield Road.

Holley says one individual had to be extracted from a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital.

It is unknown what caused the wreck at this time and if any other injuries were sustained.

