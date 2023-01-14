Large sinkhole in North Jackson creates inconvenience for residents

Careers
By Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents living along Douglas Drive in North Jackson walked outside their homes Friday evening, only to see a big and unpleasant surprise; a large sinkhole with water gushing from it non-stop.

“Everybody is pretty amazed; I mean it’s dramatic,” said Lee Lott who lives near the sinkhole. “That’s a lot of pressure. Of course, you can’t see it until you come around the bend, so the drivers all have to come around and go away.”

Lott said he first noticed the sinkhole around noon when he came home from lunch.

“The scary part is the asphalt,” Lee explained. “There’s a shelf, there’s erosion there, who knows when it’s going to give way. You can’t get too close.”

For the gushing water washed out the road, creating dangerous driving conditions for those living on the street.

“You can’t really drive along the street right now,” said Lott. “The main thing I’m worried about is safety. If someone were to fall it, some part or some child, I’m afraid it’s pretty deep.”

That’s why Lott and one of his neighbors created a makeshift barrier to alert drivers about the sinkhole.

Lott says this isn’t the first time he’s seen a sinkhole on this street., but this one is the biggest.

“I’m thinking, at least 10 feet deep,” said Lott. “I don’t know how it’s long it’s going to take. I know it’s a big Job. Obviously, patchwork isn’t going to get it. It needs a comprehensive fix.”

We reached out to JXN Water, the firm managing the city’s water system.

They’ve sent crews out to the neighborhood to begin making repairs.

