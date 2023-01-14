Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468.

Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz SUV collided causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Deputies said despite the best efforts of first responders, the male driver of the Toyota died from his injuries while being transported to the University Mississippi Medical Center by air.

The driver and passengers of the Mercedes received non-life-threatening injuries and were all transported to a nearby hospital.

The road had to be shut down for hours Friday evening while accident reconstruction teams investigated.

Numerous local, state, and regional agencies responded to the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.