Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468.

Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz SUV collided causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Deputies said despite the best efforts of first responders, the male driver of the Toyota died from his injuries while being transported to the University Mississippi Medical Center by air.

The driver and passengers of the Mercedes received non-life-threatening injuries and were all transported to a nearby hospital.

The road had to be shut down for hours Friday evening while accident reconstruction teams investigated.

Numerous local, state, and regional agencies responded to the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4

Latest News

Showers and storms returning for us on the Tuesday of the work week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
Large sinkhole in North Jackson creates inconvenience for residents
Large sinkhole in North Jackson creates inconvenience for residents
Expert: Stats from JPD chief give impressive but incomplete picture of Capital City crime drop
Expert: Stats from JPD chief give impressive but incomplete picture of capital city crime drop