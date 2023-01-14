First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cold weather is back.  After yesterday’s highs in the 70s, we woke up to temperatures in the 30s this morning and 40s this afternoon for highs.  A widespread frost and freeze are likely Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.  Mostly sunny weather will be here through the weekend.  Temperatures will moderate Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s on Sunday.  Our next chance for rain will arrive on Monday and last through the middle of next week.  Highs will be in the lower 70s and overnight and morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s.  The severe threat next week looks relatively low right now, and rainfall amounts are expected to remain under an inch.  The high temperature reached 48 Friday afternoon in Jackson at Hawkins Field, which is 11 degrees below the normal high of 57.  The normal low temperature this time of year is 37.

