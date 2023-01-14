First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead for us, with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. Our mornings hang on to chilly temperatures, and rain returns Monday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Going into the weekend!

A widespread frost and freeze are likely Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s to nearly 30 degrees. Mostly sunny weather will be here through the weekend. Temperatures will moderate Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s on Sunday.

Showers and storms returning for us on the Tuesday of the work week!

Next week!

Our next chance for rain will arrive on Monday and last through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the lower 70s and overnight and morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. The severe threat next week looks relatively low, and rainfall amounts are expected to remain under an inch. The high temperature reached 48 Friday afternoon in Jackson at Hawkins Field, 11 degrees below the average high of 57. The average low temperature this time of year is 37.

Next weekend!

Highs will return back into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday.

