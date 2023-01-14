$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Someone could soon become a billionaire in tonight’s Mega Millions $1.35 billion drawing. Meanwhile, two huge winning tickets remain unclaimed in Mississippi.

A Byram Chevron Store owner says he sold the mega millions ticket worth $4 million back in January that is still unclaimed. He hopes the person claims the ticket soon so he can also get his money for selling the big ticket.

“Because I am losing my money, too. They pay me something little bit amount, but still, they pay me something. I just pray to God they are going to be cashed that way I got my money,” said Ikbal Singh.

The other Mississippi winning ticket was a Powerball ticket sold in McComb last year worth $500,000. While time continues to tick for those lucky winners to come forward, a bigger jackpot is up for grabs. Right now, $1.35 billion is on the line with Friday’s big Mega Millions drawing.

“I was coming through Jackson and I said I was going to stop and get some tickets.”

Sara Martin is hoping she picked the winning number.

“I hardly ever buy but this, I believe, I have it in my hand.”

She is not the only one who decided to give it a shot. WLBT caught up with dozens of people rushing to try their luck.

“I just pray I win. I buy tickets from different stores,” said a lottery hopeful.

Some Mississippians are already making plans if they win.

“I would quit my job the next day. I am not going to say where I work, but I would get my own business started,” said a Mississippi resident.

“I would take that money and give some to the church, and just do what I could to help people,” said a Byram Resident.

“The first thing I would do is try to help my family out, especially the ones that need help. The second thing I would do is put some money up for my son,” said another lottery hopeful.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. If the winner selects the cash option for the 1.35 billion prizes, it is worth an estimated $707.9 million.

The $500,000 winner from August has until February 9th to claim their winnings. The $4 million winner from the Jan. 3rd Mega Millions expires July 2.

