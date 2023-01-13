Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green.

This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jackson police responded to a shooting at the Blue Sky Gas Station on I-55 and Northside Drive. That’s where officers found a white pickup truck with multiple bullet holes and two people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim died at UMMC.

Just five hours later, a video captured police investigating another shooting on Charleston Drive in South Jackson where Green says her brother was shot and killed.

”We seen the police, all the police lights, and everybody. I mean, they had Task Force, U.S. Marshals, I mean, sex-trafficking police,” she said. “It was a crime scene I had never seen since I’ve been in Jackson. We waited a couple hours and they identified that it was my brother.”

Green says the feeling of loss is one she knows all too well, especially after her son was shot and killed in 2020.

”Now I have to get used to not looking for my brother,” she said, “not asking people have they seen my brother, not seeing my brother, just like I had to do with my son.”

Thirty minutes after the shooting which took the life of her brother, a woman was shot and killed just a few blocks away on Stokes Robertson Road. JPD says she was shot by a known associate.

Johnny Caston, 65, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder for his involvement in the case. But Green says the grief each family is feeling because of their lost loved ones won’t go away.

”Jacksonians, this has to stop. I mean all this killing, people are taking people’s lives for nothing,” Green said. “You can’t stop at the red light and sit at the red light and wait because you never know if somebody’s gonna come to the car and shoot you. You can’t even walk to the store without knowing if somebody’s gonna come up and shoot you. You can’t do anything.”

These three losses bring the city to six homicides this year. Jackson police ask that if you have any information about the shooting to contact the police department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.