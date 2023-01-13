3 Things to Know for Friday, January 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File) (Barry Brecheisen | Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Elvis Presley died in August 1977, when he was just 42, and she 9 years old.

JPD investigating 3 homicides that occured in under 6 hours (WLBT)

Police are investigating three fatal shootings in three separate incidents that occurred in Jackson on Wednesday. A fourth shooting victim was hospitalized.

Jackson Police Department officials reported that in each case, victims and suspect were known to one another.

The crimes happened between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. None of the names of the victims have been released.

The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens.

Now, a dozen of Grade A eggs in Mississippi grocery stores will run you around $6-$8 as farmers work to stop the spread of the outbreak and bring supply back up.

“I think that Biosecurity is the thing that everybody has to talk to about,” said the President of the Mississippi Farm Bureau, Mike McCormick. “We need to make sure the houses are secure and that the virus can’t get into anything here.”

He said that with the holiday season now over, the demand for eggs has greatly decreased, but that farmers are still looking for ways to prevent their flocks from getting sick.

