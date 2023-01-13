Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators

Careers
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities.

She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.

“I felt overworked. I felt underpaid,” said Jasmine Cleark-Gibson.

After eight years of teaching, she left her Byram classroom last year. The former middle and high school English and history teacher was among the exodus of educators overwhelmed by the system.

“I’m concerned because if it happened to me then I’m sure it’s happening to other teachers,” said Cleark-Gibson.

But she didn’t give up on supporting Mississippi’s teachers and students. The 31-year-old went to work for the Mississippi Association of Educators and spent much of the week at the Capitol advocating for her former colleagues.

“I appreciate all the teachers that are making the commitment to stay and to work so hard for the pay that they are receiving and the number of duties that they have, but it also makes me afraid because we are losing teachers to other states. We are losing teachers to other professions,” responded the former teacher.

The Clarksdale native said educators are also struggling with the amount of student testing, teacher shortages that result in larger classrooms, reduced planning periods, and the lack of funding for assistant teachers and support staff.

“Every day I’m working to make sure that education is reformed and education is everything I wished it was when I was in the classroom,” added the MAE organizational specialist.

Annual teacher shortages create a bleak picture, but according to Cleark-Gibson, the organization is seeing an increase in the number of new teachers and hope that their work will continue to help retain and attract educators.

