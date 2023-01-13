Careers
Mississippi State names it’s next offensive coordinator

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State has found their guy at offensive coordinator.

Zach Arnett continues to fill out his staff in his first year as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Mississippi State announced Thursday that Kevin Barbay will be coming to Starkville, Mississippi, to accept the position as well as the quarterbacks coaching spot.

Barbay, who is highly regarded by MSU as “one of the top innovative young offensive minds in college football” was the offensive coordinator for Appalachian State this past season.

He was the offensive coordinator at Central Michigan during the 2021 season before making the jump to Appalachian State.

Under Barbay, the Mountaineers’ offense ranked No. 25 in the country in scoring offense, recording an average of 34.9 points a game.

This is good news for Bulldogs’ star quarterback and Brandon, Mississippi native Will Rogers as well, with Barbay’s offense ranking at No. 19 in the country in passer rating at 155.80.

Mississippi State announced the elevation of linebackers coach Matt Brock as the defensive coordinator for the 2023 season on January 4.

The university also announced its new athletic director, Zach Selmon, Friday following the departure of John Cohen.

