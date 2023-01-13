Mississippi Governor’s race latest: Democrat Brandon Presley is running

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 2023 is a statewide election year, and campaigns are getting kicked off.

The latest development; Northern District Public Service Commissioner Democrat Brandon Presley is throwing his name in the hat in the race for Governor.

We’re more than six months away from party primaries, and the field of candidates can keep growing between now and February 1 when the qualifying period ends. But for now, it seems Democrat Presley is preparing for a run against the incumbent.

Brandon Presley took a jab at Governor Tate Reeves right out of the gate.

“We’ve got a state filled with good people, but horrible politicians,” said Presley in his campaign launch video. “Tate Reeves is a man with zero conviction and maximum corruption. He looks out for himself and his rich friends instead of the people that put him into office.”

“Anytime a politician starts off his campaign by talking about the other guy,” said Governor Tate Reeves in response to the comments. “It tells you that he doesn’t want to really talk about his record and didn’t want to talk about the policies that he wants to implement.”

Mississippi College political science professor Dr. Glenn Antizzo says he thinks Presley’s first challenge will be statewide name recognition, although his last name is recognizable.

“My cousin grew up just down the road in Tupelo,” he said in the video while holding a photo of Elvis Presley. “You’ve probably heard of him.”

As far as his politics...

“We can build a Mississippi where we fight corruption, not embrace it,” Presley said. “Where we cut taxes, lower the cost of healthcare and create good jobs. A Mississippi where we finally focus on the future, not the past.”

“He strikes me as somebody that’s within the mainstream of political thought here in Mississippi,” said Antizzo. “And that the Republicans will find it very difficult to tie him directly to the national Democratic party simply because I don’t think he fits that mold in his record would strongly suggest otherwise.”

But they’re already starting down that road.

“Today is a great day for all of us to fight to keep the Democrats like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Bennie Thompson, and this guy from taking over the state of Mississippi,” said Reeves. “I don’t think the voters of Mississippi won’t Mississippi to turn blue.”

Antizzo still thinks it will be an uphill battle if the general election ballot is Presley versus Reeves.

“Tate Reeves, I think you could argue in terms of his popularity, even within Republican circles, was probably one of the weaker candidates that we’ve had, and he still beat Jim hood by a considerable margin.”

Reeves is the only candidate to qualify so far on the GOP side. Gregory Wash is the other Democrat who has filed in addition to Presley. Wash ran unsuccessfully in 2019.

