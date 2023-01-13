Careers
Meadville man sentenced in child pornography case

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A McComb area man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in 2018 was sentenced last week to twenty years in the custody of the state department of corrections.

Trivette Leonard of Meadville had been arrested in August 2018, by the Pike County Sheriff after an investigation by the Mississippi Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force, working on a tip from a parallel agency in Alabama, turned up more than 1,000 sexually explicit images of children on Leonard’s device, according to a press release from the Mississippi Attorney General’s office, which oversees the task force.

Leonard’s prison sentence involves six years credit for time served. Upon release, he will be subject to five years of supervision and required to register as a sex offender.

