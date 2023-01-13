Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man stabbed with machete in Meridian

Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.
Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening.

MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m.

The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect was arrested on non-related charges and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say

Latest News

Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
Woman loses a second brother to gun violence: ‘You can’t be too sure in Jackson now’
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, breezy Friday; unsettled into next week
3 Things to Know for Friday, January 13
First Alert Forecast: chilly, brisk Friday; gradual warming trend ahead