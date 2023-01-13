Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Inmate sentenced for assault, death of other inmate in Jackson Co. ADC

Christopher Bridges Gholar, 29, of Biloxi was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years for...
Christopher Bridges Gholar, 29, of Biloxi was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years for causing the death of Donald Beryl Ratcliff.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was sentenced to an additional 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the deadly assault of an inmate at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in 2021, according to the district attorney’s office.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor sentenced Christopher Bridges Gholar, 29, of Biloxi to the maximum sentence of 20 years for causing the death of Donald Beryl Ratcliff.

Gholar assaulted Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while they were both housed at the Jackson County ADC. Several days later, Ratliff died from the blunt force head trauma Gholar caused, according to the district attorney’s office.

At the time of his manslaughter plea, Gholar was already serving a 13 year sentence for an aggravated assault committed in Harrison County. Judge Taylor required that Gholar serve the 20 year manslaughter sentence consecutively to the other.

“This was a senseless act of violence, and our office remains committed to seeking justice for all crime victims, regardless of their status,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “I hope that Judge Taylor’s imposition of the maximum sentence provides some sense of justice to Mr. Ratcliff’s family.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigated the case.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

Latest News

Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
WLBT at 6p
Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Mississippi State names it’s next offensive coordinator
Mississippi State names it’s next offensive coordinator