First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After reaching 72 today, much colder weather is on the way. Breezy and chilly weather returns tonight with lows in the middle 30s. Things will look and feel like more normal Winter over the next few days. A few flurries are even possible tonight and in the morning with temperatures well above freezing. It will be breezy with highs barely getting out of the 40s Friday, despite sunshine. Below freezing temperatures with heavy frost are likely Friday night and Saturday morning. Highs will be back in the 50s on Saturday with sunshine and 60s Sunday with the sun as well. Our next chance for rain should return by the middle of next week with highs in the 70s. The threat for severe weather is uncertain. MLK day will be partly sunny and warm in the 70s with a 40 percent chance for rain. The average high this time of year is 57 and the low is 36. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:16pm.

