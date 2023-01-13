First Alert Forecast: chilly today ahead of warmer weather into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wintry feels are in the forecast for this afternoon in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. Temperatures across the area today will run well below average with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. It will feel even colder at times as winds gust out of the north around 20-25 MPH. Areas of frost should develop into tonight as skies become clear and temperatures cool down even more. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out below freezing in the 20s to near 30 degrees by morning.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but still cool heading into Saturday. Most locations will only be able to reach the lower/middle 50s tomorrow afternoon under plenty of sunshine. We should begin to see temperatures trend upwards even more by Sunday to the lower 60s as high pressure holds strong overhead.

Changes within our weather pattern will occur heading into next week as a frontal system approached the region. Winds will pick up out of the south ahead of the boundary leading to highs back in the 70s Monday afternoon. Chances for rain and potential thunderstorms will also return late Monday into Tuesday. Another system, this one possibly stronger, will the swing in from the west late Wednesday into Thursday bringing in more showers and storms to our area. Temperatures will cool of a bit in the wake of this front back to the 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.