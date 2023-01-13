Careers
First Alert Forecast: chilly, breezy Friday; unsettled into next week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Brisk breezes amid morning clouds will hammer home the fact a front has moved through the region. Expect the clouds to gradually fade and break up as the storm system moves farther away. Highs will range from the middle 40s to near 50 by the afternoon hours. Winds will tend to slacken off overnight with lows falling into the 20s to near 30.

WEEKEND PLANNER: After a cold night in the 20s early Saturday, we’ll only manage highs in the lower to middle 50s amid mainly sunny skies. Quiet and mostly clear Saturday night into early Sunday – with another cold start in the 30s, we’ll rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will gradually increase by Sunday night ahead of our next system due in early next week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A southerly push will help to lift highs into the 70s by early next week ahead of an unsettled pattern. Several systems will trek across the region, yielding chances for rain and storms. By mid-week, storms could become stronger, yielding a strong to severe risk by late Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll watch this in the coming days. All the while, highs will remain above average for mid-January.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

