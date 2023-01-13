Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unusual things are normally reported on Friday the 13th, but none have ever involved donuts.

The Jackson Police Department says the driver of a Mustang was doing donuts on Robinson Road when they lost control. The vehicle ended up on top of a Lexus that was parked at Furniture City. Fortunately, no one was inside the Lexus.

The driver of the Mustang is not facing any charges.

JPD says it took two heavy-duty wreckers to remove the Mustang from on top of the Lexus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

Latest News

Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
Mississippi State names it’s next offensive coordinator
Mississippi State names it’s next offensive coordinator
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
REPORTS: Ole Miss hires former Alabama defensive coordinator
Rep. Shanda Yates
Bill to allow recall of elected city leaders passes committee, tabled on House floor