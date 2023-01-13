Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight

Mayor William Truly says cleanups efforts are underway
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere.

Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery.

City workers are working nonstop to remove debris and make repairs to homes and businesses around Canton.

“This was so sudden, It was so acute, there were no warnings, no one was expecting this and no sirens went off,” Mayor Truly said.

The mayor says strong winds bent this metal pole causing it to fall into a department store downtown and that most of the damage was to the downtown area.

“I think it was just a hard straight wind that did all of this damage and it’s just a warning to other communities you never know, it may not be a tornado, it might just be a hard wind of about 60 or 80 miles per hour,” the mayor said.

Several rooftops were also destroyed. Metal debris from roofs scattered in the streets and in front of businesses.

Trees also toppled over some homes and vehicles, and one resident says a tree fell on his food truck.

But in the meantime, Truly says city crews will continue to make repairs and assess storm damage in the area.

“Basically cleaning up…. We have leaves and trash and debris. So we are basically cleaning that up and making assessments of the damage so that we can report that to MEMA or FEMA,” Mayor Truly said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E....
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

Latest News

Mississippi Governor’s race latest: Democrat Brandon Presley is running
Mississippi Governor’s race latest: Democrat Brandon Presley is running
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
‘All this takes time’: Third-party manager tells judge Jackson water won’t improve overnight