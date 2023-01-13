Chief tells city council it’s time for another pay raise; says JPD ‘got more out of less’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a year after the Jackson City Council approved significant pay increases for its police department, the chief says it’s time to bump up salaries again.

At a city council meeting on Thursday, Davis reported that the city had an overall crime reduction of around 29.5 percent in 2022, even as the department struggles to fill positions.

“I want to thank my men and women,” he said. “We got more out of less.”

Broken down, the department reports a 21.7 percent decrease in crimes against persons.

“That’s aggravated assault, which is down... 33.9 percent. Robbery, we are at a... reduction of 12.4 percent. We came down in homicides at a... 14-percent reduction,” Davis said. “Rape, sexual battery, we’re down 15 percent.”

Davis informed the council that property crimes were also down in 2022 when compared to 2021.

Business burglaries fell 4.7 percent, while house burglaries were down 26.1 percent. Grand larceny cases were down 13.3 percent, while fraud cases fell 27.8 percent, he added.

Fewer vehicles also were stolen, with auto thefts tumbling 20.9 percent, and auto burglaries falling 14.4 percent. Auto burglaries occur when vehicles are broken into, but not stolen.

Davis said JPD did that work with a diminished department. At the time of the meeting, he said the capital city’s police force had just 223 sworn officers and more than 60 vacancies. Of those active positions, 150 work patrols.

He said part of the problem continues to be police pay. He says officers should make about $55,000 a year, or about $10,000 more than they do coming out of the Jackson Police Training Academy.

Officers earn $45,000 a year starting out, $46,500 in years one to four and $48,000 in years five to nine.

“We want to thank you guys for giving us a pay increase. But, however, when we went up, they went up,” Davis said, referring to other departments in the area. “And I’m sure Capitol Police will be given a significant increase after the session.”

Capitol Police currently start out at around $42,000, less than what new officers earn with JPD.

However, Davis says Capitol Police “is recruiting a lot of our talent, which they are bringing in at higher than $42,000.”

Capitol Police fall under the umbrella of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. They patrol the area that is part of the Capitol Complex Improvement District, a territory designed to take in many of the state-owned properties in the city.

Deputy Chief of Major Investigations Tyrone Buckley shared more details on JPD’s staffing shortfalls. Among them, the department has just four homicide detectives, 6 fewer than the 10 budgeted for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Ideally, Buckley says he needs between 16 and 18, citing the large number of murders reported in 2021 and 2022.

153 homicides were reported in the capital city in 2021, making it the deadliest on record, according to WLBT figures. WLBT reported 133 in 2022. Of the cases reported last year, Buckley said 72 were still open.

To bring in more detectives, Buckley said additional pay and additional incentives need to be offered.

In the meantime, the department has combined its homicide and property crime units to help investigate those cases.

“We realized that we had to get the most out of what we had. So, we did cross-training,” Davis explained. “If you’re assigned to the bureau, you’re trained to work anything in the bureau.”

