Tylertown man faces 20 years for possession of child pornography

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tylertown man pled guilty to possession of child pornography on Tuesday, January 10, in the U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on September 23, 2021, U.S. Probation officers executed a search for the man in Tylertown. Jason Patrick Appledorn, 46, had been under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office since November 29, 2017, because of a previous conviction for possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

When Appledorn’s cell phone was recovered during the search in 2021, several thousand visual depictions of child sexual abuse material of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct were found.

He also admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography.

Appledorn is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

