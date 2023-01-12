Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Tylertown man faces 20 years for possession of child pornography

Tylertown man faces 20 years for possession of child pornography
Tylertown man faces 20 years for possession of child pornography(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tylertown man pled guilty to possession of child pornography on Tuesday, January 10, in the U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on September 23, 2021, U.S. Probation officers executed a search for the man in Tylertown. Jason Patrick Appledorn, 46, had been under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office since November 29, 2017, because of a previous conviction for possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

When Appledorn’s cell phone was recovered during the search in 2021, several thousand visual depictions of child sexual abuse material of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct were found.

He also admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography.

Appledorn is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
In the state of Mississippi, the third Monday of January is officially recognized as Robert E....
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say
JPD investigating 3 homicides that occured in under 6 hours
JPD investigating 3 homicides that occurred in under 6 hours
-
1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning