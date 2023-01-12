Things To Know Thursday, January 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices

NC lawmakers push for an executive order to ban Tik Tok from government devices. (n/a)

Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network. The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S. intellectual property and Americans’ personal information. It’s a major threat to our national security and critical infrastructure, costs the U.S. economy hundreds of billions annually, and jeopardizes American jobs,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi isn’t going to sit around waiting for the Chinese Communist Party to steal our state government data, and that’s why I issued this directive. It will help us better protect our state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure.” Employees have until January 31, 2023, to remove, delete, and uninstall all relevant applications from state-issued devices, a press release said.

2. 14th child under age 18 dies of Coronavirus, MSDH says

(Action News 5)

Another underage child has died of COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday. In a media alert, MSDH confirms its 14th coronavirus death in a child under 18. MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said this latest death serves as a stark reminder of the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and up to date on boosters to protect vulnerable individuals we have contact with who may not be eligible for the vaccine. “Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems,” said Dr. Byers. “It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

3. Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see here, though. Councilwoman Angelique Lee, who represents the ward where the Briarwood building sits, said holding owners accountable is an essential step in the process of bringing economic prosperity back to Jackson. “My Briarwood building is at an entrance to a major thoroughfare that houses businesses, other professional service industries, and residential areas that I need to retain and keep safe from vagrants,” Lee said. “We look forward to more efforts with code enforcement throughout our ward to attract new businesses and keep existing businesses from leaving.”

